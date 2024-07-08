Isolated showers and thunderstorm chances today

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move through today. Expect arrival at about 3:00 p.m. and exit around 6:00 p.m. These will be very isolated, many local areas will get through the day dry with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will top out around 87°.

Tuesday will be cloudy and yield 20% chances for rain. Tuesday night through Wednesday tropical moisture will move in increasing chances for showers due to the impact of hurricane Beryl, which made landfall as a category 1. Impacts to our area should be minimal, but increased moisture is likely. The showers and scattered thunderstorm chances for Wednesday are not expected to become severe at this time.

Thursday and Friday carry small chances for scattered showers. However, the weekend looks dry and sunny.

