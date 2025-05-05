Isolated showers and mostly cloudy conditions prevail today

LANSING, Mich. — Monday and Tuesday: A gloomy start to Monday will cloudy skies will greet you as you head out the door. Isolated showers pop up at times, but overall it should be mostly dry. By lunchtime, cloudy skies break and some sunshine moves in. Monday's high temperature should be about 64°F. After 8:00 p.m., scattered showers start to move in and become widespread overnight,t leading into Tuesday.

Tuesday: Tuesday's rain is expected to be more widespread and could impact your morning commute. Widespread rain can be slightly heavy at times. Showers persist throughout the day. By Tuesday night, we should start to dry out after 6:00 p.m., with showers becoming isolated. Temperatures come in slightly cooler at about 61°F on the backend of this system that will start to make it's way out of our area by Wednesday.

Wednesday: High pressure starts building in and marks the beginning of a nice stretch of days that continue through the weekend, yielding lots of sunshine and nice temperatures. Wednesday's high should hit 70°F.

Thursday through Sunday: Sunshine dominates, and temperatures continue in the mid-upper 60s and climb to the low 70s by Saturday, as we benefit from high pressure. However, although Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, a new developing system is trying to organize, but should remain weak, and conditions should remain dry.

