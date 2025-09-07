Isolated shower chances overnight then dry and sunny weather on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A chilly night ahead with temperatures reaching an overnight low of about 43°F. Although there is a chance of isolated showers, most of our neighborhoods should be dry with mostly clear skies.

Sunday-Monday: Mainly dry and sunny conditions prevail. However, be prepared to bundle up. Out the door temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s for the very early hours. Sunday's high is only expected to top out and 66°F, and Monday only 71°F. This is below our normal high of about 77°F for this time of year.

Tuesday-Saturday: The temperatures start to turn around by Tuesday, reaching a high of about 77°F, and on Wednesday, 80°F. For the rest of the week, expect temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

