Increasing clouds with an isolated shower

LANSING, Mich. — A disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for light, but at times, steady rain showers. The most prolonged period of rain will be south of I-96, while locations north of I-96 see just occasional showers. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid-50s on Saturday. Cooler air behind a cold front will keep temps in the middle 50s on Sunday, even with some sunshine. While the weekend is expected to remain chilly, temperatures are expected to skyrocket for a few days next week. Some locations could even flirt with 80° by Tuesday. Have a pleasant weekend!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light shower or sprinkles, especially southwest of Grand Rapids. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few light rain showers likely. The steadiest rain will likely occur from I-96 to the south with more scattered activity to the north. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

