Increasing clouds, windy and warm with light rain on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Breezy/windy conditions will be present today with south southwest winds gusting to around 40 mph at times. Temperatures get even better today as a ridge continues to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere pushing highs in the lower to middle 60s. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and send our temperatures dropping to the 30s and 40s along with some rain/snow mix chances that exit early Wednesday morning. After this cool down mid to late week, temperatures will recover back into the lower 60s for Easter weekend with plenty of sunshine!

TODAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Warm with highs in the low/middle 60s. South/southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35/40 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A light rain/snow shower possible late evening and overnight, especially from Grand Rapids to the south/east. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few light rain/snow showers early in the morning, especially from Grand Rapids to the south/east. Temps hold near 40 for most of the day.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some rain/snow mix showers possible in the first half of the day, especially along the immediate lakeshore. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A little warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook