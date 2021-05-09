Increasing clouds, not as cold

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds are to be on the increase this evening and overnight as the next weather system to affect mid-Michigan is approaching. Rain showers are likely on Mother's Day along/south of I-94, with up to one-half of an inch of rain possible. A few sprinkles or light showers could make it as far north as I-96 but minimal rain is anticipated in mid-Michigan. Rain showers, for those that receive them, will end during the late afternoon/evening on Sunday. Frost and freeze concerns will be less here on Saturday night but will return again Monday and Tuesday mornings. Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist for a few more days.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold. A few rain showers are also expected towards morning, south of I-96. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds become easterly overnight around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Rain showers expected along and south of I-94. A few sprinkles or light showers possible between I-94 and I-96. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North to northwest winds at 5-10 mph. North to northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Continued frost in the morning. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Another frosty morning.

