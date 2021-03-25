Increasing clouds and winds leading to evening rainfall

LANSING, Mich. — It'll be quiet to start Thursday but rain will develop around sunset and continue into early Friday. This storm system is our best chance in the extended forecast for a soaking rain across the region to help alleviate the high fire threat and very dry vegetation. By the time it exits on Friday, some spots may see 1"+ of rainfall. Cooler temps will follow for the weekend, which are actually near average for this time of year in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Saturday may bring another round of light rain showers, but Sunday looks to stay mostly dry.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy widespread rainfall. Breezy winds northeast to northwest 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain lingers into mid-morning. Some afternoon sunshine emerges. Otherwise, windy, brisk, and chillier. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing morning clouds. Lots of afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

