Increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing around dark

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with a light wind and lows in the 40s. Typically colder spots may drop into the upper 30s. Thursday features an increase in cloud cover, but the daytime hours will be dry. After sunset, the rain will start to creep in from the west and by Friday morning, there will likely be a steady rain in place across much of the region. Friday is a cool, dreary, and wet day for most of us. Highs will struggle into the middle 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks drier, brighter, and warmer with temps recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

THURSDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing around or after dark. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Widespread morning rainfall tapers into the afternoon. Sharply cooler too with highs only in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

