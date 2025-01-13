Icy roads and sidewalks are a threat as temperatures fall tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Icy conditions on the roads and sidewalks will be a concern as temperatures continue to drop overnight. Use caution. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of 20° with winds still gusting in the 20s.

Monday: Icy roads and sidewalks could impact your morning commute. Light lake-effect snow showers will move through during the day, though they are not expected to persist all day. Accumulations are anticipated to be minimal. But conditions will feel harsh at times due to arctic cold air that arrives leading to temps only reach a high of about 22°F and lows of 12°F. In addition to the cold air, gusty winds blowing in the upper 20mph range will make it feel colder, so bundle up.

By Tuesday, temperatures will fall further, with highs around 18°F and lows near 13°F. This colder trend will persist until Thursday, with daytime highs remaining well below average. However, by Friday, temperatures are expected to rebound, reaching the low 30s. Thursday will also bring A.M. snow showers.

Saturday: Temperatures fall again and will struggle to reach 18°. Snow is expected during the day and night, although it is a bit far out to project totals, except snowfall.

Overnight Friday through Saturday: More snow showers will arrive, but temperatures will continue to trend in the low 30s.

