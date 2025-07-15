Humidity climbs and scattered storms return to Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunny skies will continue this evening along with a bit of lingering haze as high pressure hangs on to control for now. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80 until sunset, with humidity levels remaining in check for now.

Aside from a few high clouds, mostly clear skies will continue overnight. Humidity levels will steadily climb as a surge of moisture arrives ahead of an approaching cold front. This in turn will keep temperatures from dropping too much, with lows only falling to around 70 degrees.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Wednesday

Wednesday starts off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase by late-morning and into the afternoon. With the higher humidity in place and a cold front tracking into the region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop shortly after lunchtime. Some of the storms could produce torrential downpours, and will continue throughout the evening. Stay weather aware, be ready to head indoors quickly, and be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions on the road.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday

Additionally, isolated severe storms are possible. A few could produce damaging winds, but the risk for hail and tornadoes is very low. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 80s, and may briefly feel closer to the low 90s thanks to the increased humidity.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/15/2025

The cold front will track southeast of the region on Thursday, setting the stage for a milder day with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm. That chance will mostly fall until midday, with decreasing clouds expected during the afternoon. Highs will fall back to the low 80s with humidity gradually dropping later in the day.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

This all sets up a gorgeous day to cap off the work week on Friday. A pocket of milder high pressure will settle in over the state, bringing mostly sunny skies with it. Humidity levels will drop sharply, and highs will be pleasantly warm in the upper 70s. This will be followed by returning humidity and possible storms over the weekend, so be ready to soak it in while you can!

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.