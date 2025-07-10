Humidity and storms return to Mid-Michigan on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Pleasant conditions will continue this evening as a small pocket of drier, stable air lingers over the region. Partly cloudy skies will remain in place until around midnight, followed by a gradual increase in clouds overnight. Humidity levels will begin to trickle upward as well, making for a noticeably muggier feeling in the air by daybreak. Lows will dip to the mid 60s with calm winds.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Friday

A warm front moving out of the High Plains will sweep across Michigan early Friday, likely bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. Some of us could encounter some heavy downpours during the morning commute, so be prepared to take it slower on the roads.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Friday Afternoon & Evening

Morning storms will move east of our neighborhoods by midday, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for Friday afternoon. A much more humid air mass will settle in behind the passing warm front, setting up a more unstable air mass as some sun tries to punch through the clouds. Additional scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop after 3:00 PM, continuing well into Friday evening.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Friday Afternoon & Evening

Some of the storms later in the day could become severe, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rain with them. While the chance is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware and be ready to head for shelter if storms head your way.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/10/2025

Saturday will be a near-repeat of Friday's weather. Spotty thunderstorms in the morning will pave the way for a more widespread round of storms in the afternoon. These will harbor some severe potential again, so make sure to be ready to head for cover if you have outdoor plans. Highs will trend a bit hotter in the upper 80s, meaning heat indices will likely climb into the low 90s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

