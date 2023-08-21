Hottest weather this season on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will soar into the 90s complete with humidity. Expect some storms to move into the area as well.

Tonight: Nice. Low 56.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80.

Wednesday: Storms likely then hot and humid. High 85.

Thursday: Hot and humid with storms near sunset. High 93.

Friday: Isolated storms. High 84.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook