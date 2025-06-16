Hotter and humid on Tuesday, severe storms possible Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Monday got the work week off to a very warm start as highs found their way into the low 80s across our neighborhoods. We'll keep those warm and muggy conditions going into tonight under partly cloudy skies. No showers or storms to worry about just yet, with lows set to fall to the mid 60s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

Temperatures and humidity climb higher on Tuesday behind a passing warm front on Tuesday. Highs are set to climb to the middle and upper 80s, with dew points in the mid 60s making it feel just a few degrees hotter. This will also bring a more unstable air mass with it, giving rise to a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky if you plan on being outside!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Tuesday's warm front will be followed by a cold front on Wednesday, bringing a greater likelihood for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While a few storms will be possible before lunchtime, they will be most likely later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain warm and humid in the low to mid 80s.

GET THE LATEST FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/16/2025

Wednesday's storms will also bring the potential for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Make sure to stay weather aware, and be ready to head for shelter when storms head your way.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday Afternoon & Evening

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook