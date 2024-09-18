Hot Temperatures in our Neighborhoods as we Track the Possible Return of Rain

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure at the surface continues to keep up warmer than average and clear in our neighborhoods. Temperatures should stick today in the mid to lower 80's before we start to see some relief as we start next week. This could end the several day streak of 80 degree days in the month of September here in our neighborhoods.

Fog this morning could be dense in places with visibility down to half a mile across the board in our neighborhoods. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door and onto those roads. All the fog should dissipate once the afternoon rolls around as clear calm nights have been allowing for the foggy mornings.

We are still staying dry in our neighborhoods with persistent high pressure and strong upper level ridging aid in blocking moisture from the storms in the southeast. However, off to the west, we are tracking the possibility to see showers overnight Friday into Saturday ahead of a cold front affiliated with a slow moving low pressure system.

As of now, we are tracking more scattered showers than uniform showers as well as lower rainfall amounts affiliated due to how week and slow moving this system is. We will continue to watch as our next best chance for uniform precipitation is expected to return early next week.

