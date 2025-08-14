Hot temperatures and thunderstorms are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 63°F will make for a pleasant night.

Friday: It starts to get hot. Temperatures top out around 88°F. Mostly sunny skies prevail as we continue to benefit from high pressure keeping us nice and dry. Get outdoors while you can, because this pleasant weather will be followed by several days that bring scattered showers and thunderstorm chances.

Saturday-Sunday: The heat ramps up even hotter on Saturday with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms pop up during the day and afternoon at times, but overnight, leading into Sunday, widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms move through that are likely to produce heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Sunday scattered thunderstorms continue to move through. However, there will also be moments of dry conditions and sunshine at times on both days.

Monday-Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days, with Tuesday carrying the greater chances for thunderstorms to impact more of our neighborhoods. These days will not be washout, partly sunny skies will be present at times.

Wednesday-Thursday: Drier conditions and lots of sunshine return, with pleasant temperatures in the low 80s.

