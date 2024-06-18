Hot Hot Hot: Another hot and humid day head of us

LANSING, Mich. — A heat advisory is in effect until Friday at 8:00 p.m. Today's temperatures will top out around 91°, but the heat index is at 96° and that what it will feel like when you factor in the humidity. The dew point will reach an oppressive 70° in some of our areas, anything above 60° for the dew point will start to feel uncomfortable. We could see an isolated shower pop up this afternoon, although most of us will remain dry with a lot of clouds rolling through today.

We will continue be in the 90s until Sunday, that is when we will see temperatures return to near norm of low 80s.

We have several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms this week including Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

