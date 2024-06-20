Hot and sticky today with thunderstorms moving in this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — The heat advisory that has been in place this week has been extended to end on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. While temperatures will top out around 87° today, dew points will be around 74°, which will make it feel like 92° when you factor in that humidity. This afternoon around 2 p.m. showers and thunderstorms will start to move in. We could see well over an inch of rain with this event.

Friday we will reach a high of 88°, but expect more showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the evening. Then we will dry out for the night. On Saturday temperatures climb back into the low 90s and showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late night into Sunday morning.

By Sunday temperatures will return to the low 80s and we will have plenty of sunshine after a rainy start to the day. Monday will be pleasant with dry conditions and low 80s for the temperature.

