Hot and muggy conditions to start our work week

LANSING, Mich. — Monday-Tuesday: Although dry conditions with lots of sunshine prevail at times, on Monday, also expect scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday also carries chances for showers and thunderstorms to move through. The other concern these days will be the temperatures topping out in the low 90s for both days. However, the heat index will be in the upper 90s due to the dew points in the upper 70s for both days, creating oppressive feeling conditions. Use caution, and take it easy, drinking lots of water to prevent heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Wednesday: Temperatures start to become comfortable due to a cold front moving through, bringing us back to the low 80s. However, scattered thunderstorms will also move through, sparked by the cold front.

Thursday-Sunday: These four days will be nice. Temperatures continue to remain cooler due to the passing cold front, topping out in the upper 70s, then low 80s on Sunday. High pressure will keep you nice and dry with sunny skies during this stretch of days.

