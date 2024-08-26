Hot and Humid with Storm Chances as we Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend saw the rise of air temperatures above average with humidity returning to our neighborhoods. We are starting the week with no change.

Air temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80's today with heat index values in the mid 90's. Tomorrow, air temperatures look to max out in the lower 90's with heat index values possibly in the triple digits. We are not expecting to meet any records with these values, but we are still much warmer than we should be.

WSYM HEAT INDEX EXPLAINER

We are also watching chances for showers and storms to return to our neighborhoods early this week. The warm, moist air is crucial in storm development and corridors of instability are looking to return as well. In Michigan, we are watching two time frames. During the late morning/early afternoon hours on Tuesday in the northern part of the Mitten and the late evening Tuesday night between 10 PM and 2 AM.

We could still see changes in the forecast with the storms and will continue to update you as our main impacts for these storms remain to be strong winds and possible hail.

