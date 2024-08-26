Hot and humid weather to reach its peak on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — After what has been a hot, humid couple of days, get ready for our hottest, most humid day of the stretch on Tuesday. After a warm and muggy Monday night, that will set the stage for temperatures popping into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday afternoon. That's not the only part of the story, Of course, it's going to be very humid, so the Heat Index looks like it will soar into the low 100-degree range in the afternoon and early evening. If you have to do things outside, just take it easy.

The other thing we'll be watching for Tuesday is a couple chances of showers and storms. These storms will be doing what's known as "Running the ridge." These are kind of tough to get an exact track and time on. The first chance will be in the morning. Then there will be a break for a lot of the day allowing that atmosphere to get hot and humid. That's a lot of energy for the next round of potential storms, which would be in the late afternoon or evening. We may have to keep an eye on a few of these as they could bring some gusty wind or hail. Lows Tuesday night will be around 70.

Expect a little relief from the heat Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll have a chance of storms again on Friday.

Get ready for a pattern shift by Sunday and especially next Monday where on Monday you'll feel a touch of fall with highs making it only to 70.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook