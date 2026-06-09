Hot and humid midweek with an increasing risk of severe weather

LANSING, Mich. — Spotty showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening, but it will remain downright tropical heading into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies following the storms will give way to some patchy fog late, setting up some travel headaches for the morning commute. Lows will fall to the middle and upper 60s with very humid air remaining in place.

Heat goes on full blast on Wednesday as partly to mostly sunny skies take over after the morning fog. Highs will soar to around 90 degrees, with oppressive humidity making it feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Take measures to keep cool and hydrated, especially if you have to spend time outdoors. We'll need to keep an eye on the sky too, particularly in the evening as we watch for our next round of storms.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Wednesday

Some uncertainty exists around the exact timing of when storms will develop, but the potential exists for two separate rounds of strong to severe storms later Wednesday. The first round could fall anywhere from 6pm to midnight, followed by a potential second round overnight.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday

Main concerns for severe weather on Wednesday night will be damaging winds and large hail with a risk for isolated tornadoes.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Thursday

All of those threat levels increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches along with a much more unstable air mass in place. Storms will operate on a similar timeline, with an initial batch of storms possible around 6:00 PM, and a more intense line of storms coming in around midnight.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Heat and humidity plummet behind the cold front on Friday. Mostly sunny skies will take over into the first half of the weekend with highs falling back to the low 80s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Have a great weather picture or video to share? Send it our way and we may feature it on-air or online!