Holding the status quo with more snow showers and bitter cold for Mid-Michigan

A brief window of clearing will settle over our neighborhoods this evening, following a cold front that passed through the region on Tuesday. This will provide a brief, but welcome break from lake effect snow showers, but will also allow temperatures to quickly dive into the low single-digits. Even with slightly lighter winds at 6-12 mph, wind chills around -10° are likely. The chance for snow showers will return overnight as clouds build back in.

Wednesday keeps the recent status quo, with another smattering of hit-or-miss snow showers and potentially messy travel. Like Tuesday, snow showers will be occasionally broken by a bit of sunshine, but our temperatures won't be warming up at all. Highs will hold in the middle teens again, with wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. Blowing snow will continue to be an issue too, so continue to use caution in your travels.

Another blast of bitterly cold air arrives for the second half of the week. While not quite as cold as what we experienced last Friday and Saturday, we'll be in that ballpark once again. Wednesday night kicks things off with lows dipping below zero across the region. Light winds are expected, but we'll still likely see wind chills fall into the negative teens going into Thursday morning.

If there is one positive we can pull, it's that snow showers are expected to take an extended break starting on Thursday. Highs will stay in the low teens, but we'll look for variable clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The worst of this next blast of cold arrives Thursday night, when lows fall into the negative teens. Winds are expected to be light, but even a light breeze could push wind chills closer to -20° heading into Friday morning.

Highs will only reach the single-digits on Friday, but with partly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds will continue on Friday and Saturday, but with a small glimmer of hope on the horizon in regard to our temperatures. Highs are poised to return to the low 20s on Sunday for the first time in nearly 10 days.

