Holding on to Average Temps Today with Showers Returning Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We are still under an area of surface high pressure as we enter Tuesday. This will keep us dry for the most part of the day as well as sunny for the morning hours. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with high temperatures right around normal at 63 degrees.

Fox 47 News Average Temperatures Stick Around in our Neighborhoods Today

Winds today will be less impactful with max gusts around 19 mph. Our next round of showers arrives later this evening as a warm front approaches our neighborhoods from the south. We could see showers and even a rumble of thunder as early as 11 PM this evening focused on neighborhoods along and south of I-94. No major impacts are expected at this time.

Fox 47 News Showers Could Arrive as Early as 11 PM Tuesday Evening

The warm front will stall out as it enters Michigan keeping shower potential around through Wednesday morning. With present instability, the Wednesday morning commute could see some showers and tame thunderstorms. No major impacts are expected as this warm front sticks around. The front will gradually move out throughout the day Wednesday with tame t-storm chances remaining on Thursday.

Fox 47 News Warm Front Drives Showers and Non Severe Storms Wednesday Morning

Friday will bring an upper level shortwave and surface low pressure system to the Great Lakes region driving uniform showers and possible thunderstorms. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but we will watch closely as we could still see some changes to the timing and evolution. Remnant showers from this system could stick around as we enter the weekend on Saturday morning.

If you're heading out to the ballpark this evening for the Lansing Lugnuts, expect mild conditions with increasing cloud cover. We are expected to stay dry with rain showers expected to arrive around 11 PM.

Fox 47 News Lansing Lugnuts Forecast

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook