Hold on to your hat: Strong winds and rain today

LANSING, Mich. — A wind advisory is in effect today starting at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. on Saturday for :



Clinton-Allegan-Barry-Eaton- Ingham-Van Buren-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson- Including the cities of Jenison, Hastings, South Haven, Charlotte, Alma, Grand Haven, Jackson, Lansing, Battle Creek, Clare, Baldwin, Ionia, Mount Pleasant, Grand Rapids, Holland, Greenville, Kalamazoo, Hart, Fremont, St. Johns, Big Rapids, Ludington, Reed City, and Muskegon. Wind gusts will be 40mph or more today with sustained winds of 21-24 mph. Temperatures will top out around 50° today and drop down to a low of 38° tonight. Showers will moving through our area throughout the day but should clear out by earyly evening, ushering dryer conditions for Saturday. For the weekend: Saturday and Sunday the temps will be warmer. We are looking at 59° for a high on Saturday and 72° for a high on Sunday. We should have mainly dry conditions for both days overall. However, overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, we expect rain that could yield some thunderstorms. But, for the rest of Sunday we should see dry conditions with some sunshine. Our next weather maker after today is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We are look at rain with possible thunderstorms. We will continue to keep an eye on that.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook