Hold on to your hat it will be breezy today

LANSING, Mich. — After a wet start to the day, expect dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in a the low 70s, below our average normal high for this time of year of 76.

The biggest weather concern for today is the wind speed. Winds will be blowing at 15-20mph and we will see wind gusts near 30mph today.

Friday and into the weekend, high temperatures will continue to trend on the cooler side, we will only reach a high of about 67° for Friday and we will be in the low 70s into next week.

Scattered showers will be present on Saturday, but we look primarily dry for Sunday.

