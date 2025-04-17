Highs top the 70s Friday ahead of potentially severe storms

LANSING, Mich. — A warm front approaching the Great Lakes has already brought overcast skies back to our neighborhoods this evening, with showers not too far behind. While an initial round of showers is possible before midnight, spotty showers and possibly even a thunderstorm will be more likely to develop between midnight and daybreak. Lows will remain quite mild thanks to the warm front, only falling to the low 50s with SSE winds at 10-15 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Friday morning as the warm front actually passes through, but a period of partly to mostly sunny skies is expected to carry us into the early afternoon. Highs will quickly surge into the low and middle 70s, and could help to fire off a stray showers or thunderstorm through the first part of Friday evening.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Friday Night

Our main concern for severe weather has shifted later into Friday night now, thanks to a likely later passage of a cold front. We're now looking at midnight to 4:00 AM Saturday as the prime storm window, with the potential for scattered severe storms still in place for our neighborhoods.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Friday Night

The later arrival will put us farther from the peak daytime heating, leaving a little less energy available for the storms overall. That said, damaging wind and large hail will still be possible and while low, the chance for an isolated tornado does exist. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings after heading to sleep Friday night!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Saturday

Temperatures will cool a bit for Easter weekend in the wake of the cold front. Highs will hold in the upper 50s on Saturday, and dip slightly to the mid 50s for Easter. Both days will feature the chance for a few showers, but neither day will be a washout. Just factor the potential for some wet weather into your Easter plans!

