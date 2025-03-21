Highs in the lower 50's Today Followed by Cooler Air and Possible Snow

LANSING, Mich. — Spring is in full swing as of yesterday, but it's not feeling that way outside. We will warm today with highs in the lower 50's with winds out of the southwest, gusting near 40 mph.

These strong winds will continue through late evening tonight. We will see some calming in the overnight hours as our winds shift out of the north, allowing for a cool down.

Fox 47 News These Southwest Winds Will Allow for Warming Temps Today

We are also tracking multiple rounds of precipitation. Light rain is expected to move through our neighborhoods this evening. Showers should arrive at around 9 PM this evening with a second batch arriving past midnight. These showers don't look to pack a punch or bring any major impacts.

As we cool our temperatures, rain is expected to mix into snow by the time we reach Saturday morning. We are not tracking any major impacts or heavy snow accumulations affiliated with this system. We will have another round of rain and snow move through Sunday evening into Monday morning which also is not packing much of a punch right now, but we will continue to monitor as we get closer to next week.

Fox 47 News No Major Accumulations Are Expected with this Next Round of Precip

We are also looking ahead at the rest of March and even though we are now in the spring season, we will be favoring cooler than average temperatures for the rest of our 7-Day as well as the majority of the remainder of this month.

Fox 47 News Cooler Temperatures Favored For the End of March

