Higher temperatures and sunshine to kick off the weekend before rain, wind moves in later

LANSING, Mich. — The majority of the region will stay dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies until the later evening hours.

Temperatures rise significantly, with highs reaching near 60 degrees! Some spots in the area could reach the middle 60s. Winds will be breezy, becoming very windy on Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. As the cold front passes, widespread rain showers are expected late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Wind gusts late Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strong, with southwest winds between 30 to 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible! A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for all of mid-Michigan from late Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Cooler air sweeps back late Sunday morning, creating dropping temperatures through the day. Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday! Snow showers are expected Monday with accumulations of 1" to 3" possible. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm for the majority of the day! Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold front passes firing up widespread rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder, with windy conditions. Winds from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs possible.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with morning rain showers, becoming partly cloudy. Early high temperatures in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling into the 40s to upper 30s for the early afternoon. Strong winds in the morning from the southwest, between 30 to 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3" is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly. Highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook