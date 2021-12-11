High winds for the weekend with rain

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing area will have our daytime high early in the day as temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s and 30s throughout your Saturday. Winds will be the main focus as wind gusts can push upwards of 60 mph. Make sure all your devices are charged as power outages are possible. Rain will transition to snow by the afternoon leading to minor accumulations.

Wind gusts have already started to knock out power with gusts possible upwards of 55 to 60 mph. All of West Michigan is under a wind advisory through 7 o'clock this evening with portions under a high wind warning until 10 o'clock this morning and noon. Stay weather aware with these high winds all day. There will still be a breeze around on Sunday just not as strong, it will take until Monday for winds to completely relax.

