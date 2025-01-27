High winds and snow are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Monday: A wind advisory will be in effect across our neighborhoods from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to winds gusting more than 40mph. Snow showers are expected to move in Monday evening, with winds gusting in the 40mph range at times, blowing snow could lead to much lower visibility on roads. Accumulation is expected to be minimal. Temperatures should reach 34°F. Although the day will start out partly sunny, increasing cloud cover will build throughout the day.

Tuesday-Thursday: Temperatures return to the low 30s. Additionally, a clipper system will move through bringing with it isolated lake effect snow showers.

Friday-Saturday: Late Friday night into Saturday freezing rain will pass through and may cause slippery conditions on roads. We will track timing as we get closer to the day.

