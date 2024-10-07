High Pressure Builds in to Start the Week with Temperatures Near Normal

LANSING, Mich. — Following the cold front that swept through our neighborhoods yesterday, we will watch as high pressure builds in at the surface allowing for a lot of sunshine and dry conditions to start the week.

Even though we can expect a lot of sunshine, we will be dealing with temperatures returning to normal in the mid 60's for our highs. Our overnight hours will continue to decline as well into the lower 40's and possibly upper 30's for Tonight, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday Night. With these clear conditions and calm winds expected, we could be watching for conditions for potential frost development.

The only issue hindering possible frost right now would be present moisture as we remain very dry at the surface and continue to track dry conditions through the week. However, we do still have a chance to see potential frost that we will continue to watch as we start the week.

Our next best chance for showers isn't expected until later this weekend as we are still experiencing quite a dry spell to start fall in our neighborhoods.

