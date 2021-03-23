High clouds pass overhead, mild temps continue

LANSING, Mich. — As high pressure departs Tuesday, clouds will increase and the chance for showers will arrive by evening. The next system continues to trend slower and while we cannot rule out some late day showers, most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. We expect rainfall totals to be a quarter inch or less, but another system arriving Thursday afternoon and evening will likely bring better, steadier rain to the entire area. We remain in a high fire threat/risk, so please be careful when burning or starting campfires as the vegetation is very dry.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South to southeast winds at 5 to10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy.. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers likely. Mild lows in the lower 50s. Breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Brisk south to southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain lingering through mainly the morning hours; otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Windy. Highs in the middle 40s.

