LANSING, Mich. — Tonight:

Heavy snowfall continues overnight, creating hazardous travel conditions. Roads are slick, and blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility at times. Bridges and overpasses may become especially slippery, so if you must travel, plan for slow and cautious driving.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Snow totals of 7–10 inches are possible between Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures hold near 30°F both Saturday and Sunday, keeping conditions cold and adding to the wintry feel. Bundle up and give yourself extra time on the roads.

Monday–Friday: Cold Week Ahead

Next week stays cold and unsettled. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s, dipping into the low 20s by Thursday. Light snow chances will be around each day, but no major accumulations are expected at this point.

Continue checking in with us as we track the cold stretch and your day-to-day snow chances.

