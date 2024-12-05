LANSING, Mich. — After a clipper system put down a burst of heavy snow across the region on Wednesday night, we'll be left with some tricky travel at times on this Thursday. Leftover morning snow showers will diminish as lake effect snows retreat to our west. Some of our neighborhoods west of Lansing could see a few flakes from time to time into this afternoon and evening, but snow will wrap up by midday for the majority of us. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will likely lead to widespread blowing snow through this evening however, so stay alert even on previously plowed roads today. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to around 30, with wind chills in the teens at best.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with winds easing slightly. Lows will fall to the upper teens with single-digit wind chills. Friday closes out the work week with cloudy skies and highs remaining cold in the middle to upper 20s.

Some good news for the weekend with a brief warmup on the way. Highs will inch a bit higher to the low 30s under continued cloudy skies on Saturday, but Sunday puts a little sunshine back in our skies. Highs for the second half of the weekend will jump to the mid 40s, giving us a short respite from the recent cold conditions.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook