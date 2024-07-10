LANSING, Mich. — Heavy rainfall continues this morning and flood watches are in effect until 8:00 p.m. for all of our neighborhoods. However, a flood warning is in effect until 1:25 a.m. on Thursday for Jackson. Areas of concern are High Street, Losey, and Lewis Streets with possible damage to homes and an impact on traffic due to high water. Temperatures will top out around 69° today. Overall, we should be dry by about 5:00 p.m. today, but the possibility of an isolated shower to pop up is still there.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 80, and we will have mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend. However, there will be about a 20% chance of rain for Thursday.



