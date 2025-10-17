Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and windy conditions for Mid-Michigan this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — With a warm front already passing east of the state, mild and breezy conditions will be at the helm for tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to some slight clearing closer to daybreak, with showers staying out of the picture for now. Lows will fall to the mid 50s, with south winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday

A cold front approaches from the west on Saturday, drawing Gulf moisture northward toward the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning could be accompanied by a few showers or even a thunderstorm by mid-morning, but storms are likely to become more numerous after 3:00 PM. Highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid 70s, owing to southwest winds continuing to gust near 25 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Sunday

Rain will become steadier, and more widespread after 10:00 PM Saturday as the cold front begins to settle over Michigan. The rain will could be heavy at times, and will continue throughout the night along with a few thunderstorms. Lows will settle back into the low 50s by Sunday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday

A strengthening area of low pressure will move in over the region on Sunday, keeping occasional rain going well into Sunday evening. While the threat of thunderstorms will diminish a bit, winds will be at their strongest as we transition to the back side of the low late Sunday afternoon. As winds pivot into the west-northwest, sustained winds around 15-25 mph are expected, with some gusts around 40 mph at times.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 5:00 PM Sunday

While you may be able to sneak in some outdoor activities on Saturday around any storms, you'll be better off planning to move indoors for Sunday. Along with the rain and winds, highs will dip back to the low 60s.

WSYM Rainfall Forecast, ending 10:00 PM Sunday

This weekend's rain may not have the best timing, but it will be good news for our ongoing drought. A total of 1-2" of rainfall is expected by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts possible around the Capital Region. The ground is expected to readily absorb the rainfall, keeping flooding concerns to a minimum.

Monday gives us a brief chance to catch our breath, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Another disturbance will follow with more showers and gusty winds Tuesday into Wednesday, with this one bringing a sharper cooldown for the balance of next week. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be limited to the low and mid 50s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

