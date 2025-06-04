Heavy rain and thunderstorms on the way tonight, drier into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — A slow-moving cold front will stall over the region this evening, providing a pathway for waves of showers and thunderstorms to track across our neighborhoods. Rain may become steady and heavy at times, possibly leading to some localized flooding. A low chance of severe weather also remains in place, with the potential for a few storms to produce damaging winds. Temperatures will eventually settle toward the low 60s and upper 50s by daybreak.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 AM Thursday

Plan to use some extra caution on your Thursday morning commute. Leftover showers in the morning could continue to make for slippery road conditions, and some areas of ponding and localized flooding may persist. Conditions will improve throughout the day though, as the cold front finally gets on the move and skies gradually clear. Leftover showers will wrap up for the majority of our neighborhoods by noon, with highs set for the mid 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Rainfall, ending 7:00 AM Thursday

Friday is shaping up to be a pleasant day overall, with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out in the afternoon, but the vast majority of us should stay dry. Highs will be comfortable in the mid 70s to close out the work week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday's forecast remains intact. We'll start things off with partly cloudy skies and pleasant highs in the mid 70s once again. Sunday continues a mix of sun and clouds, but a new disturbance sweeping in from the upper Midwest will bring the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Both days will still be more than favorable for outdoor plans, but make sure to keep an eye on the sky later Sunday. That chance for Sunday storms will come with a slight increase in temperatures, with highs headed for the upper 70s.

