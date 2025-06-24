Heat eases, but humidity lingers with scattered storms

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to our neighborhoods this evening, before becoming more isolated overnight. Humidity levels will remain high, but a cold front sinking south of our area will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s by morning.

With the cold front now south of us on Tuesday, we're in for a substantial break from the heat. Highs will only climb to around 80 degrees, feeling better even with the continued high humidity. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will again be possible in the afternoon, but will likely be less numerous than on Tuesday afternoon. Still, isolated severe storms will be possible, so make sure to stay weather aware!

Temps and humidity will start to inch back up on Thursday as the front lifts back northward across our neighborhoods. Highs will return to the mid 80s, with heat indices back into the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will again be possible, and we'll stay on this trend into Friday.

Another hot and humid weekend lies ahead, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday followed by a run at 90 on Sunday. Storm potential will be lower overall, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either day.

