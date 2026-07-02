Heat begins to ease up as scattered thunderstorms return to Mid-Michigan

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 PM Friday for the following counties: BARRY, BRANCH CALHOUN, CLINTON, EATON, HILLSDALE, INGHAM, IONIA, JACKSON. Heat index values around 100° are expected Friday afternoon.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING in effect until 8:00 PM Friday for the following counties: LENAWEE, LIVINGSTON, SHIAWASSEE, WASHTENAW. Heat index values as high as 105° are expected Friday afternoon.

After a few storm-free days amid this week's heat wave, we finally have to keep an eye on the sky starting tonight. A complex of thunderstorms over Wisconsin will sweep east this evening.

While the storms are expected to weaken considerably before reaching us, some leftover downpours or a few rumbles of thunder will be possible around midnight, along with a few more storms closer to daybreak. The chance is low, but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out tonight, with the chance for damaging winds and large hail. Overnight lows will remain steamy in the low to mid 70s.

Friday remains hot and humid, but we do start to scale the heat down a bit. With this week's ridge of high pressure beginning to flatten out, the hottest and most humid air will begin to shift east, but it will take until Sunday for us to really feel some relief. Highs Friday will top out in the low 90s, with heat index values peaking around 100° for most of Mid-Michigan instead of 105° like the past few days. That could still turn dangerous, so do what you can to keep cool and hydrated!

The bigger concern on Friday will come in the form of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. With a cold front sinking closer to the region, a round of thunderstorms is expected between 5pm and 11pm. This will also come with an increased risk for severe weather, especially south of Lansing. Storms could produce damaging winds and large hail, along with frequent lightning. If you're kicking off your holiday weekend outdoors, make sure to keep an eye on the sky!

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop again on Saturday as we celebrate Independence Day. Given the timing, this could cause some interruptions to celebrations and fireworks shows later in the day, so you'll want to stay weather aware again. Highs will drop to the mid 80s while humidity remains elevated.

We finally get the heat and humidity relief we're looking for on Sunday when a cold front sinks south of the region, at last. We'll still face the risk of scattered thunderstorms, but they are not expected to be as numerous as the previous two days. Highs will dip again to the low 80s, and we'll round out the holiday weekend on a comfortable note.

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