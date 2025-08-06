Heat and humidity replace wildfire smoke, prompting pop-up storms for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated thunderstorms will continue to meander through our neighborhoods this evening. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors, and be prepared wet roads in some areas. Storms will quickly wind down after sunset, leaving us with another round of partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect warm and muggy conditions with lows falling to the mid 60s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Hot and humid weather continues to dig in on Thursday, riding in on southerly winds. Similar to Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning, followed by isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s, with heat indices reaching into the low 90s. Expect a repeat performance on Friday.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

This latest round of heat will peak over the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday reaching the low 90s. Heat indices will climb closer to the mid 90s, so make sure to keep cool and hydrate properly if you'll be outdoors. Saturday looks to stay dry, but Sunday afternoon will again bring the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/6/2025

Not much heat relief in sight for the first half of next week. Not as hot as the weekend, but highs will remain locked in the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday. Hit-or-miss storms will be a bit more likely each day as well, thanks to a new disturbance settling closer to the Great Lakes.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

