Heat Advisories continue into Tuesday as scattered storms return

HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 8:00 PM Tuesday. Heat indices over 100 degrees are expected, no significant cooling overnight. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING also remains in effect until 8:00 PM Tuesday for Branch and Hillsdale Counties.

WSYM Heat alerts in effect until 8:00 PM Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies are expected to continue tonight, but with a small caveat. Scattered thunderstorms spanning from the Upper Peninsula to Nebraska will begin to track closer to our region tonight. The overwhelming majority of these storms are expected to remain north of our area, but outflow from these storms could trigger a few isolated storms in our northernmost neighborhoods overnight.

A few of these storms will have the potential to become severe, with a small portion of Clinton and Ionia County at risk. Outside of the minimal storm chance, it will remain very warm and humid with lows only falling to the mid 70s once again.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Tuesday

Tuesday brings one more day of highs in the low 90s, and heat indices near or slightly above 100 degrees. There will finally be some hope for natural cooling though, as the ridge of high pressure begins to shift a bit farther to the south. A cold front will have a chance to sink a bit closer to the area, giving us the chance for showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday

As welcome as the rain may be, we'll need to stay weather aware as a few storms could become severe. Damaging winds will be a possibility, along with torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Highs dip back into the middle and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, but humidity levels will remain very high. While this will ease back on the overall danger from the heat, it will still feel downright tropical for us through the end of the work week. Each day will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to at least provide a bit of cooling, but torrential downpours will be possible and could lead to localized flooding.

