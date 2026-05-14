Heading into a taste of Summer across Mid-Michigan this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as high pressure tracks south of the Great Lakes. Clouds will start to increase closer to daybreak, with lows taking a chilly dip into the low 40s again. Some upper 30s are possible if clouds arrive later than expected.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday will start out with mostly cloudy skies as a ripple of energy from a warm front over the Plains passes through the Great Lakes. This could stir up an isolated shower or two before lunchtime, but rain is expected to remain scarce. Skies turn sunnier in the afternoon, with high temperatures right around normal in the upper 60s. A pleasant SSW breeze at 5-15 mph is expected.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Saturday

Things really start to warm up on Saturday when a warm front begins to lift into our region from the south. A shower or thunderstorm is possible early in the morning, but will depend on whether Friday evening storms to the west are able to survive across Lake Michigan. Either way, a mix of sun and clouds is expected for much of the day, with afternoon highs climbing to the low 80s!

That warmth is expected to pave the way for new showers and thunderstorms to develop and track northward across our neighborhoods Saturday evening, starting after 6:00 PM. There is currently some uncertainty as to the overall extent of the storms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Showers and storms that do develop will linger through about midnight Saturday, then dissipate overnight.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 5/14/2025

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the low 80s, with humidity levels climbing as well.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Monday

Monday will be a downright hot one as another warm front lifts into the region. Highs will surge to the upper 80s to kick off the work week, fueling a round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Forecasts are already pointing to the threat of severe weather, so make sure to stay tuned for updates over the next few days!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We get one more day of 80s on Tuesday with a final round of scattered thunderstorms. Then we settle into a cooling trend for the middle of the week, but highs are only expected to fall back to the low 70s.

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