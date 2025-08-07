Heading into a hot and humid weekend here in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A mix of sun and clouds will continue this evening, along with the small chance for an isolated shower of thunderstorm. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on heading out! Any storms that do develop will wrap up shortly after sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies behind again for the overnight period. Lows will fall to the upper 60s with humidity running high.

More of the same is on tap for Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will get the day rolling, followed by the potential for a few isolated storms again in the afternoon and evening.

The only difference could come in the morning, depending on if an overnight cluster of thunderstorms crossing Lake Michigan is able to hold together. Some of our northern neighborhoods could start the day with a few rumbles of thunder, but this is not a guarantee. Afternoon highs will head for the upper 80s once again, with SSW winds at 5-10 mph.

Hot and humid conditions reach their peak over the weekend. Highs will top out in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the continued high humidity making it feel more like the mid 90s at times. Saturday won't offer us any chance for cooling from isolated storms, but that chance will return on Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be more likely each day next week as some new disturbances move toward the Great Lakes. We'll dial temperatures down slightly, but it will still be very warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

