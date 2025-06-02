Hazy skies continue as we heat up on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Skies over Mid-Michigan remain sunny, but hazy this evening as smoke from wildfires in central Canada continues to hover over the region. The smoke will remain several thousand feet above us, so no air quality issues are expected at the surface. Make sure to take a look toward the west as the sun begins to set, as the smoke will tint it a vibrant orange or red! Official sunset occurs at 9:10 PM.

WSYM Smoke Forecast, 8:00 AM Tuesday

Skies will remain hazy, but otherwise clear for remainder of tonight. A light southerly breeze will keep things mild, with lows only dipping to the upper 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

We've got one more sunny day ahead to round out this stretch of beautiful weather on Tuesday. Skies will remain hazy, although smoke levels should gradually come down throughout the day. The bigger story will be our first real taste of some Summer heat. Highs are set to jump to the mid 80s across our neighborhoods, riding in on increasing SSW winds at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph at times are possible.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

A new cold front moves into the region on Wednesday, with a dry start in the morning give way to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms will be possible, and could produce damaging winds and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware, and keep it tuned to Fox 47 for updates. Highs will take a dip to the middle and upper 70s.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday

A few leftover showers will be possible Thursday morning, followed by another chance for scattered thunderstorms on Friday. These will clear out in time for high pressure to settle in this weekend, bringing sunshine back for Saturday and Sunday. Perhaps the best news of all is that no significant cooldowns are on the horizon. Highs will hold the level in the middle and upper 70s straight into the first part of next week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

