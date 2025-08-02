Hazy conditions and lot's of sunshine today

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Lot's sunny skies and mild temperatures topping out about 80°F will make for nice conditions outdoors. However, be aware there is an air quality alert in effect until Sunday at 12:00 a.m. due to smoke from Canadian wildfires making our air quality unhealthy for those with sensitive issues. You will want to limit your time outdoors and take it easy if you have respiratory issues or heart problems.

Sunday-Monday: High pressure continues to settle over our region, keeping us nice and dry with sunny skies both days, and highs in the low 80s. Cooler temperatures will move in during the late night hours with lows reaching the upper 50s.

Tuesday- Mostly sunny skies will prevail during the day. Overnight, slight chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms to pop up. Temperatures continue to be mild, reaching a high of 85°F.

Wednesday-Friday: Warm temperatures continue with highs in the mid-upper 80s all three days. Although mostly sunny skies will dominate, all three days carry slight chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up in some areas as the high-pressure system exits.

