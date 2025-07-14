Hazy, but clear skies continue into Tuesday as Mid-Michigan heats up

AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until midnight. Plumes of wildfire smoke lingering over the region will continue to produce hazardous air quality, especially for people with respiratory or heart conditions. Limit time outdoors, and keep windows closed for the time bring.

Sunny, but hazy skies will continue this evening as high pressure maintains its hold on our weather. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 80s, then fall toward the mid 60s overnight with light SSW winds at 4-8 mph. Humidity levels will remain fairly low for now, with just a slight hint of mugginess in the air.

Air quality is expected to improve a bit on Tuesday as a southerly breeze begins to push some of the lingering smoke northward out of the area. Even so, a bit of lingering haze is expected with otherwise sunny skies. Temperatures will jump several degrees compared to Monday, with highs set for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels will continue to run fairly low, so it won't add much to the heat. Still, keep cool and hydrated if spending time outdoors.

A cold front will begin to sweep in from the northwest on Wednesday, with a spike in humidity preceding it. This will help to stir up a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with some activity likely continuing into Wednesday night. Isolated severe storms will be possible, so it will be a day to stay weather aware. Highs will climb to the upper 80s once again.

More scattered storms are expected on Thursday as the front lingers over the region. Temperatures will ease back to the mid 80s, with humidity continuing to run high. We'll get a refreshing break on Friday behind the front though, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

