Hazardous Travel Continues with Lake Effect Snow and Bitter Cold Today

LANSING, Mich. — Bitter cold continues in our neighborhoods today with the Cold Weather Advisory set to expire on Wednesday at noon for Clinton, Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties. The advisory in Hillsdale is also expected to expire on Wednesday, but at 10 AM. High temperatures today are in the single digits with feels like temperatures at or cooler than -10 degrees. Tonight overnight low air temperatures will trend below zero with wind chills possibly cooler than -20 degrees.

WSYM Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 12:00 PM Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures Tonight Possibly Exceeding -20 F

Due to this record breaking cold snap in Michigan, travel will continue to be hazardous throughout the day as treating the roads becomes difficult. We are tracking more snow throughout the day today as well with winds oriented from the west. Winds are not looking to be as strong as yesterday, but we could see gusts ranging from 15-20 mph today. With upper level disturbances in the atmosphere, we could see more accumulating lake effect snow in our neighborhoods. We are watching the same areas as yesterday along and just south of I-96. An additional 2 inches of snow could accumulate through Tuesday evening as the Winter Weather Advisory comes to an end. Hazards look to stay the same with slick roadways, reduced visibility, and blowing snow.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00 PM Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Additional Snowfall for Tuesday January 21st

After 7 PM Tuesday, winds will shift from the south as surface high pressure tracks to the east. With this, lake effect snow showers will start to taper off and we will begin to warm starting Wednesday with strong winds from the South. High temperatures will return to the mid teens with wind chills continuing to trend below zero degrees.

Snow won't stay away from the Great Lakes region for long as a clipper system will track through northern Michigan Wednesday evening through Thursday. This could potentially bring us more accumulating snow and travel hazards. We will continue to monitor conditions as we head into the midweek. Once the clipper moves out of our area, temperatures will warm back into the 20's and flirting with 30 degrees by Saturday where our next chance for snow showers lie.

Fox 47 News Clipper System to Bring More Snow Wednesday into Thursday

