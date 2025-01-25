Gusty winds today and snow showers return tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: As you step outside this morning, temperatures will hover near 22°F, but wind chills will make it feel closer to 12°F. Expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions throughout the day. By 9:00 PM, snow showers are expected to move across the region, bringing light accumulations of trace amounts to 1 inch. Winds will start the day with gusts in the mid-20s, increasing to 35 mph in some neighborhoods during the evening, adding to the chilly conditions.

Sunday: A cold front will sweep through, keeping temperatures limited to a high of 25°F. Dry, partly cloudy skies will allow for occasional sunshine, which will be a welcome break from the cloudy start to the weekend. Winds will remain gusty, with speeds in the mid-20 mph range.

Looking Ahead to Monday: Temperatures will moderate slightly, returning to near-normal highs in the low 20s, and will remain steady through midweek. By Wednesday, colder air will return, bringing highs back into the upper teens to low 20s. Small chances of isolated snow showers will persist throughout the week, but no significant snowfall is currently expected.

