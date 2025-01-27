Gusty Winds to Start the Week with Light Snow Possible Beginning Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the week with strong winds from the southwest as our neighborhoods have a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 AM Monday through 8 PM Monday evening. These include the counties of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson. We could see gusts meet or exceed 45 mph today. This could knock power out as well as blow any loose objects that are located outdoors around. These strong winds are prompted from high pressure located to the south and an incoming cold front that will bring possible precipitation as well later this afternoon/evening.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts Could Potentially Exceed 45 mph

Fox 47 News Forecast Winds Gusts at 2 PM Monday

Strongest wind gusts are expected to occur during the early afternoon hours through the evening hours ahead of the cold front. High temperatures today are hovering right around freezing across all of our neighborhoods. Precipitation type ahead of the front which is looking to arrive in the late afternoon hours and into the evening looks to transition from rain to snow. We are not expecting a lot of impacts in terms of precipitation as snow totals are expected to measure under an inch once we dry up heading into tomorrow.

Fox 47 News Precipitation Possible Ahead of Cold Front This Evening

However, we won't be straying dry for a while as Tuesday brings a clipper system that will drive snow showers into the state of Michigan. Timing for the snow begins in the late morning/early afternoon hours on Tuesday as the main brunt of snow will pass through. The track is a bit further north than our neighborhoods with Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties looking to observe light snow into the overnight hours. Snow chances are renewed even after the clipper passes heading into Wednesday. Accumulations look to be light with this system in the midweek with snowfall totals under an inch. We will continue to keep our eyes on it as we get closer to the event.

Fox 47 News Clipper System Tracks Through Michigan Tuesday

