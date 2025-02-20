Gradually warming up over the next few days, with some quiet weather for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Our weather will take a quiet turn for a change tonight. Any leftover flurries will come to a quick end this evening, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will fall from the 20s during the evening, into the low and middle teens by daybreak. Wind chills may dip into the single-digits at times.

WSYM Day Planner, Friday

Friday marks a relatively pleasant end to the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with an occasional peek of sunshine possible here and there. Temperatures will continue a gradual warming trend, returning to the upper 20s for the first time since Sunday. Even with a WNW wind at 5-10 mph, wind chills should only fall to the low 20s during the day.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

Still looking dry for the weekend, too! Saturday will give us our best shot at sunnier skies as morning clouds give way to a brief window of clearing in the afternoon before clouding back up in the evening. Highs will again top the middle to upper 20s, before climbing into the low 30s on Sunday under cloudier skies.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

The warming trend will really gain some steam going into next week, but there will be a cost. A series of small disturbances will begin to pass through or near the Great Lakes on Monday. Each day next week will feature at least a chance for mixed precipitation, or even just plain rain showers. No day looks like a full washout, but we could be in for some messy conditions from time to time. Upside is that highs will climb to near 40 on Monday and Tuesday before punching into the low 40s. A small hint of Spring in the waning days of February.

